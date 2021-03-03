Parkgene (GENE) Hits Market Capitalization of $471,617.38

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 50.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $471,617.38 and $9.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.81 or 0.00780823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00033172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

GENE is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

