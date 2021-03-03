Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 292,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,995,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $418.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

