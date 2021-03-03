Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
PTRS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. 2,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,471. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Partners Bancorp has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $7.85.
Partners Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.