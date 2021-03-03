Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

PTRS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. 2,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,471. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Partners Bancorp has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $7.85.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

