Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF traded down $13.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,248.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 113. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,230.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,078.21. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $535.00 and a 1 year high of $1,304.77.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

