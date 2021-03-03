Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. 42,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,582. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

PDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

