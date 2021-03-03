Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. 42,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,582. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.
PDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
