Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) shares traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $30.19. 2,355,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 880,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 106,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

