Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,839 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 3.5% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Paychex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 235,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.32.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

