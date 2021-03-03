Payden & Rygel Buys 1,200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,060 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

