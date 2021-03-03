PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $253.25 and last traded at $255.06. 10,809,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 9,992,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a PE ratio of 95.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

