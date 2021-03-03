PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 6.5%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.14. 6,400,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 7,256,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 712,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 175,450 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PBF Energy by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,567 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PBF Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 245,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,738 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in PBF Energy by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 36,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PBF Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

