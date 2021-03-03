PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) PT Raised to $13.50

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

PBFX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.79.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 14,300 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

