PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

PCM Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,369. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

