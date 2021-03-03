PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $27.86 million and $351,531.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.00775644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00032460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00062180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 496,017,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,700,649 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.