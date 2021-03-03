Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 539.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGC stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

