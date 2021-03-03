PegNet (PEG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,005.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $944,236.23 and approximately $5,005.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PegNet has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.83 or 0.00479355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00072521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00077865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00082870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00054206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00487030 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

