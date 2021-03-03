Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 8.4%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.80 and last traded at $108.08. 10,894,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 7,416,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,544.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,293 shares of company stock valued at $72,753,368 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,327,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,580,000 after purchasing an additional 599,665 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.