Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 189,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,218,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,473,000 after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 579,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 91,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 51,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

NYSE:PBA opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

