Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Penn National Gaming worth $136,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,090,142 shares of company stock worth $379,166,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

