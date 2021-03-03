Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.11 and last traded at $117.73. Approximately 4,279,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,509,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.13.
PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.
The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93.
In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,127,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,895.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock valued at $379,166,493. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
