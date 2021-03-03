Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $117.11 and last traded at $117.73. Approximately 4,279,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,509,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.13.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David A. Handler sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,127,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,895.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock valued at $379,166,493. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.