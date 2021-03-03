Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Price Up 6%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 1,601,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,392,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $153.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

