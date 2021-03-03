Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Price Up 6%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 1,601,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,392,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.
The stock has a market cap of $153.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
