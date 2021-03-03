Penta Price Reaches $0.0004 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last week, Penta has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market cap of $7.40 million and $343,964.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.00782111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00027962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00062429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00029941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00045107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.