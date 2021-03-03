Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.19% of Penumbra worth $202,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,806,000 after buying an additional 192,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,846,000 after acquiring an additional 108,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 561.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE PEN opened at $283.15 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $314.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.34 and a 200-day moving average of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,048.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.