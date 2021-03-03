Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.15

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Peony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $5,811.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,892,663 tokens. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

