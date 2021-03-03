People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 5,869 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,444,000 after purchasing an additional 159,788 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,522,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 181,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,784,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

