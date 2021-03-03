People s United Financial Inc. Buys 2,824 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,543,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,033,000 after purchasing an additional 454,872 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,428,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

