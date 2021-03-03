People s United Financial Inc. Buys 4,579 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $254.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

