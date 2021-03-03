People s United Financial Inc. Buys 6,851 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,330,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 408,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 182,641 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73.

