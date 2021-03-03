People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX opened at $578.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,750 shares of company stock valued at $27,423,638. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.