People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after acquiring an additional 320,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $450,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

NYSE:WM opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

