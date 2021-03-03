People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,286 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

