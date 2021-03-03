People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 663.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,936 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

