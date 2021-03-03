People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 96,089 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $158.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

