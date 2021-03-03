People s United Financial Inc. Has $3.37 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,503 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

