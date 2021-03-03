People s United Financial Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,917 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $73,044,000 after buying an additional 655,013 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,657,211 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $143,017,000 after buying an additional 820,548 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.