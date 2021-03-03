People s United Financial Inc. Has $6 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $318.40 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $338.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.26 and its 200-day moving average is $305.00.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

