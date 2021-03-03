People s United Financial Inc. Has $7.34 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,935,000 after acquiring an additional 126,477 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 958,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,408,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $219.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

