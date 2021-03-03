People s United Financial Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,578 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,844,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,892,595. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average of $142.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

