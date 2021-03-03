People s United Financial Inc. Has $8.50 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

NYSE ORCL opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $67.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

