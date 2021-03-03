People s United Financial Inc. Has $9.81 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,679 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

