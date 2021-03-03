People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CSX by 32.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 230,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CSX by 18.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 17.7% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $92.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.