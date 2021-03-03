People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $255,447.00. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

