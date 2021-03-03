People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,368,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 82,351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

