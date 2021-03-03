People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $136.56 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $138.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

