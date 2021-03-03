People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 266 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,566,000 after purchasing an additional 127,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after purchasing an additional 95,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $591.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.70. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

