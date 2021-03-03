People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 839 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

TSLA opened at $686.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $809.29 and its 200 day moving average is $577.72. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $658.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,378.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,823 shares of company stock worth $86,554,130. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

