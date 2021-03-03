People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of -64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.