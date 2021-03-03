People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $71.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

