People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,244 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $278.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.84. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WST. KeyCorp assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

