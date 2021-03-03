People s United Financial Inc. Sells 28,119 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,119 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $237.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

