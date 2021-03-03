People s United Financial Inc. Sells 5,165 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Novartis by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

